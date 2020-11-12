Advertisement

Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities

Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.
Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow, MN State Patrol)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A portion of Interstate 94 near Monticello, MN is closed following a massive crash and semi fire on the road.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted the picture above on Thursday, Nov. 12 showing a huge cloud of black smoke from the fire and multiple vehicles piling up.

At this time, the driver of the semi is ok but it’s unknown if anyone else involved in the multi-vehicle crash is ok.

The roads in that area are snow-covered and slippery.

Monticello is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
Deadly crash graphic.
Crash kills young woman in North Dakota
Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - November 12
News - 4:00PM News November 12 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News November 12 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News November 12 - Part 3
Drug related arrest
Fargo man arrested after drug related investigation