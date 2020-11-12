Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities

MONTICELLO, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A portion of Interstate 94 near Monticello, MN is closed following a massive crash and semi fire on the road.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted the picture above on Thursday, Nov. 12 showing a huge cloud of black smoke from the fire and multiple vehicles piling up.

Several crashes in the area - EB traffic may also encounter some delays. https://t.co/1V0zvRV8Jb https://t.co/ZpwxMEV0Ag — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 12, 2020

At this time, the driver of the semi is ok but it’s unknown if anyone else involved in the multi-vehicle crash is ok.

The roads in that area are snow-covered and slippery.

Monticello is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

