Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTICELLO, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A portion of Interstate 94 near Monticello, MN is closed following a massive crash and semi fire on the road.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted the picture above on Thursday, Nov. 12 showing a huge cloud of black smoke from the fire and multiple vehicles piling up.
At this time, the driver of the semi is ok but it’s unknown if anyone else involved in the multi-vehicle crash is ok.
The roads in that area are snow-covered and slippery.
Monticello is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
