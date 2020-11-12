Sanford Health Foundation raising funds for cancer patients

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Sanford Health Foundation is hosting ‘Change in 24’, a 24-hour, online giving event today to raise funds for Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center patients.

100% of funds raised in the 24-hour period will directly benefit patients who need assistance with transportation, lodging and other financial hardships related to cancer treatments.

“It seems most everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way – whether directly or a friend, family member or acquaintance,” said Nancy Demarais, executive director, Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center. “By taking part in Change in 24, we hope to alleviate some of the financial strain associated with cancer treatments.”

Patient volumes at RMCC continue to increase.

Each day, an average of 322 patients from across the region visit Roger Maris for treatment.

About half of those patients travel from outside Fargo-Moorhead, often traveling more than 50 miles one way to receive care.

This is the fifth year of the event, and organizers encourage anyone who wants to support those fighting cancer in our region to consider donating.

The process is simple, through a secure online portal.

