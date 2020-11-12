UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe says they are still looking for a man involved in a Thursday morning shooting.

Chief Sharpe says officers were called to the 200 block of 5th St. NW around 7:30 a.m. for shots fired. When officers arrived, Sharpe says they found 37-year-old Christopher Lussier with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lussier was transported to Sanford where he is undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown.

Sharpe says officers searched the area for the person of interest, 37-year-old Dennis Hackley, however have been unsuccessful. Officers say Hackley fled on foot northbound, and at this time do not have a description of him. Chief Sharpe says at this time it’s not clear which of the two men is the suspect or the victim.

Police say five shell casings from a small caliber handgun were recovered from the scene. Sharpe says they believe there shooting is a result of an altercation between the two men. Neither are residents of the apartment, but police say they are known to stay there.

At this time, police believe this is an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public.

ORIGINAL:

Police are responding to the scene of an alleged shooting in Dilworth, MN and are surrounding an apartment building with guns drawn.

The call came in during the 7 o’clock hour and sources tell Valley News Live the scene is near the 200 block of 5th St. NW.

The Dilworth Police Chief couldn’t make specific comments about the situation, but did confirm something is going on in the city prompting an emergency response.

The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district posted on Facebook saying the elementary school went into lockdown at 8:05 because of the incident. Buses were rerouted from the school for safety. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Dilworth Elementary went into lockdown at 8:05 am today due to an incident that was reported in a nearby neighborhood. ... Posted by DGF Public Schools on Thursday, November 12, 2020

People are encouraged to avoid that area as police work the scene.

