One person hospitalized from rollover accident

crash
crash(WCAX)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ramsey County, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A teen is in the hospital for serious injuries after rolling her vehicle.

18-year-old Madison Clark from Ross, North Dakota, was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma west on US Highway 2 when she encountered icy roadway conditions from recent precipitation.

Her truck left the road and entered the median.

After entering the media her truck rolled several times and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Clark was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Devils Lake.

She was later taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot due to the severity of her injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

