ND Emergency Nurses Call For Change to COVID Protocol

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Emergency Nurses' Association is calling for a change to Governor Doug Burgum’s order to allow COVID-positive nurses to continue working.

They say it’s too soon, and before that happens, a number of other things should be taking place, including a statewide mask mandate. In their official statement today, The North Dakota Emergency Nurses' Association notes that North Dakota is one of just 16 states without a statewide mandate.

They say emergency nurses are reporting fear and concerns for personal and family safety, among other ramifications.

ND ENA says excluding COVID-positive healthcare workers from quarantine and isolation requirements increases the risk of other healthcare workers being exposed to COVID-19, and is identified as a crisis strategy by the CDC that is only to be implemented when other strategies (such as cancelling all non-essential procedures and visits, adjusting scheduling, etc.) fail to provide enough staff for safe patient care.

They claim that several of these strategies have not yet been implemented in North Dakota.

The CDC warns that “If HCP are permitted to return to work before meeting all Return to Work Criteria, they should be reminded that in addition to potentially exposing patients, they could also expose their co-workers.”

Click here to read the group’s full statement.

