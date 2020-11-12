More than $20,000 raised in two days for local teacher, coach

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are stepping up in a big way to show their support for a local coach and teacher, who had a brain tumor removed last month.

Justin Behm is a father of three, a coach for the Moorhead Spuds, and a teacher at Westside Elementary; a pillar in the Fargo-Moorhead community and beyond.

“He sees hundreds of kids each year,” said Dan Ray, a colleague of Behm. “Over the 11 years, I guess if you include the kids and their families, he’s affected in the thousands, and that’s just at Westside.”

In August 2019, Behm started losing his hearing.

He had an MRI in May 2020.

The diagnosis: a large brain tumor.

He’s had two separate surgeries, the first causing nerve damage in Behm’s face.

“As everybody knows, today’s medical bills are exceedingly high,” Ray said.

His co-worker took action posting a GoFundMe account online with a goal of $20,000.

“Monday, so about 4 o’clock, I finalized it,” Ray said. “By the time I went to bed that night, it was like 800 bucks. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s great. It’s only been about six hours’. The next day we got halfway there, we got halfway to our goal. $10,000.”

By Wednesday night, they not only met their goal, they exceeded it.

More than 100 people have made donations, one came from an opponent on the football field.

“This was a unique opportunity to give back to a coach who we all know and respect,” Troy Mattern, Fargo Shanley High School Head Football Coach, said.

The goal for the page has now been raised to $40,000 dollars.

Justin and his wife say the community outreach has been amazing but not surprising knowing what a caring community they are part of.

On top of thousands of dollars in donations, Progressive Therapy Associates have also made T-shirts in support of Justin.

