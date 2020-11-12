MN DNR free buck entangled with rotting carcass

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer had an unusual day when he had to free a buck entangled with the antlers of a rotting buck carcass.

Warning, the image below may be disturbing for some.

The MN DNR says Officer Derek Daniels freed the two animals locked together. The dead buck was partially eaten by predators.

The post says this incident happened sometime in the past week or two. The Facebook post didn’t say exactly where this happened in the state.

If you see anything unusual when you’re out in nature, call your local DNR to have them come out and take a look at it.

