MN DNR free buck entangled with rotting carcass

A MN DNR officer had to untangle a living buck from a dead one.(MN DNR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer had an unusual day when he had to free a buck entangled with the antlers of a rotting buck carcass.

Warning, the image below may be disturbing for some.

The MN DNR says Officer Derek Daniels freed the two animals locked together. The dead buck was partially eaten by predators.

The post says this incident happened sometime in the past week or two. The Facebook post didn’t say exactly where this happened in the state.

If you see anything unusual when you’re out in nature, call your local DNR to have them come out and take a look at it.

Posted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

