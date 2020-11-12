Advertisement

Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he wishes the neighboring Dakotas would take more aggressive steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, singling out South Dakota’s Republican governor, Kristi Noem, for criticism.

Walz, a Democrat, made the comments Tuesday during a news conference in St. Paul where he announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings in Minnesota.

He lamented that Minnesota is catching up with the Dakotas, which lead the country in new cases per capita.

The Democratic governor said he’s not blaming neighboring states for that, but he said this summer’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was “absolutely unnecessary,” and that data shows it helped spread the virus beyond that state.

