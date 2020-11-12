Man involved in April shooting in Moorhead sentenced

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his part in an April shooting in Moorhead.

43-year-old Steven Latee Ward was originally charged with with second degree attempted murder, second degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, felony drive-by shooting, and reckless discharge of a firearm. However, in Clay County Court Thursday afternoon, all of Ward’s charges except for two felony second-degree assault charges were dropped.

Around noon on April 22, Moorhead Police the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of 19 ½ St S for a witnessed shooting. When officers arrived the victim and suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was later identified and was found to be uninjured, and evidence of the shooting was collected.

It was learned through the investigation the victim and Ward knew each other, and it was not a random act of violence.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.