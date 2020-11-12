JRMC activates COVID-19 surge plan, accommodates up to 64 patients

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Regional Medical Center activated its Surge Plan Wednesday, as the hospital is close to inpatient capacity.

If the spread continues at this rate, JRMC is preparing to increase its space from a 25-bed facility to a 64-bed facility.

“As a legendary team, we will continue to safely care for every patient--COVID or not,” JRMC President & CEO Mike Delfs says. “However, this is a remarkable step, one that will put additional strain on our teams and the healthcare community.”

The objective of the surge plan is to create additional staffed and supported inpatient beds.

“We’re not to the point where we will stop elective surgeries, however, that may occur in the coming days and weeks,” Delfs said. “Some surgeries may need to be rescheduled. The public can expect individualized communication from our team.”

Delfs says they need the community to take preventative measures to support families, businesses, schools and healthcare workers.

