Head on crash near Georgetown on Highway 75

(KVLY)
By Mike Morken
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rescue crews are on the scene of a head-on crash near Georgetown, Minnesota. We’re hearing that there may be at least one injury.
The call came in about 8:45 Wednesday night. While there has been talk of an injury, we aren’t speculating on how severe it might be. Our crew just arrived on the scene and we expect to update the story shortly.

