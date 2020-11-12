Advertisement

Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A traffic stop in West Fargo Thursday afternoon lead to five people detained.

North Dakota Highway Patrol say they made a traffic stop just after 12:30 p.m., and say the officer conducting the stop smelled marijuana when he approached the vehicle. Because there were five people in the vehicle, NDHP says they called for back-up from neighboring agencies to assist.

NDHP says a small amount of marijuana was found in the car.

At this time there are no formal arrests in this incident.

