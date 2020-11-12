Fargo woman donates purses filled with essentials for those in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the season of giving, a Fargo woman is stepping up to give the essentials to those who need it most.

Marcie Pfeifer is collecting purses and filling them with things like shampoo, toothbrushes, deodorant, socks, and feminine products.

She then donates the purses to Centre, Inc., the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center, and other local organizations.

Pfeifer says she began her purse drive about a year ago but wants to continue to give back to the community.

“Most people really do want to help others and I’ve given them the platform to help me help others,” Pfeifer said.

Purses or supplies can be donated to Pfeifer. She will package the items inside of the purses so that they can be given directly to the people in need.

“So many people have donated purses and tampons and socks,” Pfeifer said.

If you would like to donate, contact Pfeifer at marsee25@yahoo.com.

