Fargo woman broke into apartment, set fire, flooded laundry room and assaulted officer, court documents say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges after a sequence of erratic events.

20-year-old Nyamal Jacob Kachlech is charged with felony endangerment by fire, burglary, Criminal trespass, attempted assault of an officer and two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and preventing arrest.

Court documents say officers were called to the 1300 block of 32nd St. S. just after noon on Wednesday for a woman who broke into a unit through a window. The victim told dispatchers Kachlech had been trespassed from the building just the day before by police.

When officers arrived, they noticed smoke coming through the broken window. At least 10 tenants were then evacuated from the building as the smoke became thicker.

Documents say the fire started on a mattress and most of the blinds and thermostat were gone. A blue Bic lighter was found on the bedroom floor.

Documents say Kachlech then knocked on a neighboring unit and refused to leave the tenant’s apartment. The tenant later told police he did not know Kachlech and said he was alarmed by her odd behavior and responses.

Police later located Kachlech in the laundry room where she had plugged the sink and the floor was flooding.

Documents say five officers were needed to overcome her resistance. One officer reports Kachlech kicked at him twice and spit at another officer. Officers said Kachlech said very strange things, but did not appear to be intoxicated from alcohol. Documents say Kachlech told officers, ‘you are dead,’ and ‘you can’t breathe.'

Kachlech will be appear in court on Friday, Nov. 13.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.