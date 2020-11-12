Fargo Salvation Army making changes to biggest fundraiser in response to Pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another dramatic rise in cases in North Dakota as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Cass County reported another 341 new cases today in Cass County alone. Health Officials say a big part of that large number was a back-log in results from a testing event in Moorhead. However, numbers across the county have been rising steadily.

Health Officials also worry that the upcoming Holiday season could lead to an even bigger increase as numbers are already trending up since the Halloween weekend.

“We saw a spike in cases after the fourth of July and we see a spike in cases after other holidays", said Brenton Nesemeier from the North Dakota Department of Health, "but this is going to be especially bad because you’re congregating in a small space generally so if someone does have it it’s going to spread a lot quicker through that group of friends.”

Many are adjusting their plans for the Holidays including the Salvation Army, who will be making changes to how their biggest fundraiser is done. Their Red Kettle fundraiser will get started earlier this year and some of those Red Kettles will be unmanned due to not wanting to put their volunteers at risk. Any volunteers working at the Kettles will be wearing masks, hand sanitizer will be available for those who wish to donate, and and they will also be sanitizing the kettles on a regular basis.

Major Jerry O’Neil from the Salvation Army says that "It’s going to be significant because we’ll have less folks manning the Kettles and we’ll have less Traffic flow going as well so maybe this year we’ll see a big increase in online stuff and the QR codes.

According to O’Neil, they are working with less volunteers this year as was to be expected. However, he also says that the adjustments they’ve made to make things easier due to COVID-19 has led to them not needing nearly as many volunteers as they would normally need during this Holiday Season.”

“We’ve been able to function because we’ve needed less. So the fact that people aren’t able to come has been ok for us and we’re able to do that.” O’Neil added.

The Salvation Army will be posting QR codes which will allow people to donate digitally with their phone. There is also going to be a nationwide fundraiser at Wal-Mart this year where customers can round up to the nearest dollar and donate that change to the Salvation Army.

Anyone looking to volunteer with the Salvation Army can sign up on their website.

