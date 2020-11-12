Fargo man arrested after drug related investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says on November 3rd, the Narcotics Unit along with the Cass County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 743 Oak Street North. Detectives say they found 234 hits of LSD, 3 glass jars containing Marijuana Wax, 20 sheets of wax paper containing Marijuana Wax, 448 91% THC Vape Cartridges, 150 1g containers of Marijuana Wax, $3,600 in cash and a .45 Caliber Hi-Point Rifle.

29-year-old Jacob Wishinsky of Fargo was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture or deliver LSD, possession of marijuana was and possession of Marijuana.

Police say based on the investigation, Wishinsky is believed to be involved in the illegal sales of controlled substances in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

Fargo Police add that they are grateful for community members who take steps to help eliminate illegal activity in their neighborhoods by reporting information to them. If you see anything you believe should be reported, you are encouraged to test FARGOPD with your tip to 847411.

