Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.(Food Network)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A downtown Fargo restaurant and bar is getting some national attention from the Food Network.

Pounds along 1st Ave. N. is set to be on ‘Diners, Drive-in and Dives’ Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

The crew posted a picture with the host, Guy Fieri, on its Facebook page with the caption “The whole experience was incredible. Many thanks to all the lovely crew & friends that helped with the process. The overly positive things Guy had to say about our food was awesome & we can’t wait to see the episode.”

Pounds will be featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives with Guy Fieri this week! 🔥 The whole experience was incredible....

Posted by Pounds on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

