Becker Co. deputy hurt in crash with semi

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A Becker County deputy is one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Detroit Lakes.

The State Patrol says 46-year-old Matthew Gerving had his lights and sirens on while trying to pass a semi on Wednesday on County Road 21, when his vehicle collided with a semi as that driver was starting to make a left turn.

Gerving and the semi driver, 57-year-old Brian Aho of Grandin, ND, were taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes but their injuries are not life-threatening.

