Advertisement

Becker Co. deputy hurt in crash with semi

Car-semi crash in Detroit Lakes
Car-semi crash in Detroit Lakes(WCAX)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A Becker County deputy is one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Detroit Lakes.

The State Patrol says 46-year-old Matthew Gerving had his lights and sirens on while trying to pass a semi on Wednesday on County Road 21, when his vehicle collided with a semi as that driver was starting to make a left turn.

Gerving and the semi driver, 57-year-old Brian Aho of Grandin, ND, were taken to a hospital in Detroit Lakes but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
Deadly crash graphic.
Crash kills young woman in North Dakota
ND Emergency Nurses Call For Change to COVID Protocol
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75
Coronavirus
1,039 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Latest News

Tips for staying safe and shopping smart this holiday season.
BBB: 10 tips for staying safe and shopping smart this holiday season
A MN DNR officer had to untangle a living buck from a dead one.
MN DNR free buck entangled with rotting carcass
Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31), inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) and safety...
Vikings drop plans to seek larger crowds as virus spirals