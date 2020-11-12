Advertisement

3 people hurt in car-semi crash on icy MN roads

3 people from Fargo hurt in crash in Stearns County.
3 people from Fargo hurt in crash in Stearns County.(WILX)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MELROSE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Three people from Fargo are hurt after a crash with a semi on an icy highway in Stearns County, Minnesota.

The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 70-year-old Ton Butler of Fargo made contact with a semi on I-94 near Melrose, and rolled in the driving lanes.

Butler and an 81-year-old woman and 31-year-old man in his vehicle were all taken to the Melrose hospital.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m., and the Interstate was covered with ice and snow at the time.

