3 people hurt in car-semi crash on icy MN roads

MELROSE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -
Three people from Fargo are hurt after a crash with a semi on an icy highway in Stearns County, Minnesota.
The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 70-year-old Ton Butler of Fargo made contact with a semi on I-94 near Melrose, and rolled in the driving lanes.
Butler and an 81-year-old woman and 31-year-old man in his vehicle were all taken to the Melrose hospital.
The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.
Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m., and the Interstate was covered with ice and snow at the time.
