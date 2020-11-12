1,801 new Covid cases, 11 additional deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,801 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths in the state.

In total, 697 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 404 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 13.86 percent.

There are now 10,421 active cases in North Dakota, with 294 patients hospitalized.

