Woman faces multiple charges following an apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today, at 12:13 p.m. Fargo Officers responded to an unwanted female at an apartment in the 1300 block of 32 Street South. Officers were advised by dispatch a female, identified as Nyamal Kachlech, 20 years old with no permanent address, had been trespassed from this property yesterday.

Prior to officers' arrival, the victim was able to safely exit their apartment. Upon officers' arrival, they saw smoke coming out a window and immediately called for Fargo Fire. Once Fargo Fire extinguished the fire, officers located Kachlech hiding in the laundry room.

Officers attempted to take her into custody. She resisted and attempted to assault an officer. Kachlech was arrested for burglary, felony preventing arrest, attempted assault on a police officer, endangering by fire and criminal trespass as she had also entered another apartment.

