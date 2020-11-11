Advertisement

Woman faces multiple charges following an apartment fire

Fargo Disturbance
Fargo Disturbance(Station)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today, at 12:13 p.m.  Fargo Officers responded to an unwanted female at an apartment in the 1300 block of 32 Street South. Officers were advised by dispatch a female, identified as Nyamal Kachlech, 20 years old with no permanent address, had been trespassed from this property yesterday.

Prior to officers' arrival, the victim was able to safely exit their apartment. Upon officers' arrival, they saw smoke coming out a window and immediately called for Fargo Fire. Once Fargo Fire extinguished the fire, officers located Kachlech hiding in the laundry room.

Officers attempted to take her into custody. She resisted and attempted to assault an officer. Kachlech was arrested for burglary, felony preventing arrest, attempted assault on a police officer, endangering by fire and criminal trespass as she had also entered another apartment.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sandstrom, missing man
UPDATE: Missing hunter found dead in Becker County
bar
Gov. Walz announces new restrictions on bars, weddings, funerals
VNL COVID-19 Minnesota graphic.
Reports: Gov. Walz expected to announce major changes to bars/restaurants in state
Deadly crash graphic.
Crash kills young woman in North Dakota
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan

Latest News

Head on crash near Georgetown on Highway 75
Fargo Salvation Army making changes to biggest fundraiser in response to Pandemic
crash
One person hospitalized from rollover accident
epa
ND Emergency Nurses Call For Change to COVID Protocol
Point of View November 11 - Part 1
Point of View November 11 - Part 1