WFPS: When middle school students can expect to go back to the classroom full time

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools has released a rough timeline of when middle school students might be heading back into the classroom full time again.

In an email to parents Tuesday night, the district says their healthcare partners have recommended two 14-day incubation periods between the re-entry of grade levels to ensure transmission rates don’t dramatically increase. That means the earliest WFPS would look to return middle school students would be December 14. However, with holiday break starting the following week district administration has deemed that potential start date to not be in the best interest of students, families, and staff. Instead, the district says they will continue in the hybrid instructional model through the holiday season and begin the transition to additional days of onsite instruction with sixth grade students the week of January 11 and as long as the data supports it, WFPS says they will bring seventh and eighth grade students back the week of January 25.

The district also says while the goal was to transition all elementary schools to full, five-day weeks by Monday, Nov. 30, they have revised plans and will have all elementary schools doing four-day onsite learning weeks, with a goal of moving to full five-day weeks the week of January 25, 2021.

For the last two weeks, WFPS says they have had 47-48 elementary instructional staff members out each day on some type of COVID-related leave. In addition to those COVID absences, they say they also have other typical leaves (emergency, maternity, sick, etc.) impacting classrooms. ‘We are making every effort to provide a safe and quality educational program, but with staff members from across the organization trying to fill these classroom openings, we have experienced issues with ensuring classroom content is delivered, students are supervised, environments are cleaned, etc.’

