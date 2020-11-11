Advertisement

Wadena Co. authorities still searching for answers in decades-old case

Courtesy: Wadena Police Department's Facebook page
Courtesy: Wadena Police Department's Facebook page (KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Wadena are still searching for information about the disappearance of a young woman 33 years ago.

Authorities say Carla Beth Anderson went missing on Nov. 13, 1987--she was 23 at the time.

Anderson is considered a vulnerable adult and her disappearance is also listed as part of the MN BCA’s top cold cases.

If you have any information about that case, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement or the MN BCA.

