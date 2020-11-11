Veterans Day: Let’s not forget why we celebrate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Veterans Day observance in downtown Fargo looked a little different this year because of COVID-19. The usual ceremony at the Civic Center was cut short, but not the event at the VFW.

Veterans gathered around to share their stories in remembrance of what makes the day so special.

“In those 10 months and 13 days in Vietnam, I got shot three times, crashed in four helicopters, one in which I was the only one to survive, and got run over by a tank,” Vietnam Combat Medic Mike Gruchalla says.

During times of peace and times of war, this is why we honor men and women who served like Gruchalla on Veterans Day.

“I had to tag and bag those 63 guys,” Gruchalla says. “On the first casualty, I went to identify and bag them. He had the flag from the firebase tucked inside his shirt. I still have that flag.”

Gruchalla says someday he’s like to be buried with the flag in his casket, hopefully at the Smithsonian.

“Every male in my family since World War II has served,” Commander of the United Patriotic Bodies Jason Hicks says.

Hicks adds that his son and daughter are also serving our country and that he couldn’t be more proud.

“I joined the Navy, went on active duty when I was still 17,” retired VFW State Commander Dave Rice says. “Our operations area was off the coast of Vietnam, conducting naval gunfire support.”

Rice says by the time he was done, he retired with 42 years of service.

“I’m just proud that I served my country. My father, he was in the Army,” AMVETS Color Guard Commander Ed Kania says. “He was in the Korean War. My father had two Purple Hearts and he had a couple of Bronze Stars. I just follow my father’s footsteps.”

When asked if he would do it all over again, Gruchalla said, “Yes, in a heartbeat.”

These veterans say they’re thankful to be a part of a community with great patriotism and support.

