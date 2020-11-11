Advertisement

Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Texas schoolteacher is accused of killing her teenage son while taking him to school Monday morning.

KWTX reports 39-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Hunt is accused of shooting 17-year-old Garrett Hunt, who was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Riesel, which is southeast of Waco.

An affidavit stated the teenager was staying with his father when Hunt picked him up. Authorities said they are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

“At this point, we don’t have a motive. We don’t know what happened. We don’t know what led up to this. It’s a big mystery, and that’s what we’re trying to determine. What caused this?” said McLennan County Sheriff McNamara to KWTX.

A person saw Hunt’s white minivan on the side of the road and called Riesel police. The vehicle was still running, and all of the doors were closed with the windows rolled up.

The affidavit stated the suspect found two people following the shooting and told them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven. When she was questioned about the shooting, she said she didn’t mean to do it.

Hunt is employed at the Waco Independent School District as a fifth-grade social studies teacher. The district plans to place her on administrative leave, and she will have the opportunity to resign before the district begins the process of terminating her probationary contract.

The school district provided counselors to students and staff Tuesday.

Hunt is being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sandstrom, missing man
UPDATE: Missing hunter found dead in Becker County
bar
Gov. Walz announces new restrictions on bars, weddings, funerals
VNL COVID-19 Minnesota graphic.
Reports: Gov. Walz expected to announce major changes to bars/restaurants in state
Deadly crash graphic.
Crash kills young woman in North Dakota
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan

Latest News

Head on crash near Georgetown on Highway 75
Fargo Salvation Army making changes to biggest fundraiser in response to Pandemic
In this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 file photo, Ebola coordinator Ron Klain listens as President...
Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
Eta regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday before weakening again to a...
Eta remains a tropical storm as Florida prepares for 2nd hit