Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An email obtained by Valley News Live shows Sanford Health in Fargo has activated its next stage in the pandemic surge plan, focusing on three areas.

The email, sent to all employees, lists the areas as:

-Expanding bed capacity

-Continue with scheduled non-emergent procedures but review new cases

-Reassign staff from clinics to medical centers

In the email, it’s also noted that 35 more beds have been added to the Broadway campus and an additional 14 rooms are under construction at the main Sanford Medical Center. The email says those new rooms should be done in the next two weeks.

The health system says it is fortunate to have the space, employees and doctors needed to meet the growing demand for medical treatment.

The email also says Sanford is looking over Gov. Burgums new order that allows asymptomatic healthcare workers who test positive to continue working in COVID units.

