Advertisement

Pipeline developer wants state to return documents

DAPL
DAPL(KFYR)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline is suing for the return of thousands of documents held by North Dakota, saying the disclosure of those records presents a security risk.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access LLC said in a lawsuit that the state recently provided some 16,000 “confidential, proprietary, and privileged documents” to an unspecified third party under an open records request.

The lawsuit says its disclosure “puts the pipeline, Plaintiffs' employees, and the citizens of North Dakota at risk.”

State attorneys have asked a judge to dismiss, calling the documents public property.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sandstrom, missing man
UPDATE: Missing hunter found dead in Becker County
bar
Gov. Walz announces new restrictions on bars, weddings, funerals
VNL COVID-19 Minnesota graphic.
Reports: Gov. Walz expected to announce major changes to bars/restaurants in state
keister mug
Hundreds of child porn files found on Fargo man’s devices, court documents say
Fargo Cass Public Health
Fargo Cass Public Health announces Emergency COVID-19 quarantine & isolation program

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
We use Veterans Day to honor our vets for their services and dedication. We tend to forget the...
Veterans Experiencing Higher Rates of Suicide Amid Pandemic
In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem,...
AP: SD Gov. Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund
Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery