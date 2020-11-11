Pipeline developer wants state to return documents

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The company that built the Dakota Access Pipeline is suing for the return of thousands of documents held by North Dakota, saying the disclosure of those records presents a security risk.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access LLC said in a lawsuit that the state recently provided some 16,000 “confidential, proprietary, and privileged documents” to an unspecified third party under an open records request.

The lawsuit says its disclosure “puts the pipeline, Plaintiffs' employees, and the citizens of North Dakota at risk.”

State attorneys have asked a judge to dismiss, calling the documents public property.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.