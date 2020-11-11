Advertisement

North Dakota reports daily high of 30 deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota health officials are reporting 30 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, one day after Gov. Doug Burgum announced measures to try to ease stress on the state’s healthcare system.

It is the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic and increased the total number of fatalities to 674.

North Dakota’s death count per capita has been steadily rising in recent weeks and stood at 10th in the country in statistics compiled Monday by The COVID Tracking Project.

There have been 101 deaths in Cass County, 99 in Burleigh County, 83 in Ward County and 60 in Morton County.

Ward confirmed nine deaths in the last day and Burleigh reported eight fatalities.

