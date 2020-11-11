Minot veteran shows off team spirit with Bison Room

MINOT, N.D. – A veteran in Minot has spent much of his life collecting Bison memorabilia and has put it together into a display he calls the Bison Room.

In the wake of the 2011 flood, some families used the opportunity to renovate and change their homes. Doug Benjamin of Minot took the chance to show off a lifelong passion.

“It is a passion. Something I’ve created over the years. There’s a lot of old memorabilia, a lot more recent memorabilia. I attend all the Bison home games, I usually make a road trip a year,” said Benjamin.

He said that he’s not just a casual fan, and anyone that sees this room will agree. From the pool table, to the rifles, to the signed photos and footballs, the Bison Room is covered floor to ceiling.

The Bison say this level of fan is a big help to the team.

“If you talk to our students athletes they’ll tell you in large part that that’s why they came to NDSU. Very few programs at our level draw the amount of crowd support that we do, and our players absolutely feed off of that energy,” said Matt Larsen, NDSU Director of Athletics.

Benjamin said he loves the culture and support he sees in Fargo, and is glad to be a fan.

“It’s a little harder to be a Bison fan way out on the western side of the state where you’re not there all the time, but boy it’s rewarding. I’ve had so much fun collecting all of this, and getting to know the players and coaches,” said Benjamin.

He said he’s excited to see his team when the season resumes, and looks forward to things getting back to normal.

Larsen said that some Bison team staff will be touring the western side of the state over the next few days, with stops in Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston and Watford City to engage with fans.

