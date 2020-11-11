Advertisement

Mandan City Commission approves COVID-19 Mask Plan

Mask
Mask(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan released the following information regarding a mask plan:

During a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Mandan City Commission approved a COVID-19 Mask Plan. The plan states everyone in Mandan city limits should wear a face covering in all public indoor settings where an individual is exposed to non-household members and physical distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be maintained. There is no enforcement piece to the plan.

The four-page plan outlines individuals that are exempt from the requirement such as children younger than two years old, people with medial conditions or disabilities that prevents them from wearing a face covering, and more.

The plan takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and will expire in 30 days. The City Commission will review the plan at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The mask plan is available at www.cityofmandan.com/news.

