Local landlords battling COVID challenges

Apartment
Apartment(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

COVID-19 has shown us the critical importance of essential healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic. Valley News Live was alerted to another group battling similar challenges: landlords.

“I mean, it’s a really emotional thing, and this is really difficult for property managers to deal with,” said Mike Marcil, Owner of Orange Property Management.

Mike Marcil and Angela Thurow, with Orange Property Management, said they’re one of the many apartment companies in the metro dealing with topics surrounding COVID-19.

“We have had people that have passed where you can imagine how we discovered that,” said Marcil. “It wasn’t because somebody called. We had three in a day a few weeks ago.”

Marcil has come up with a checklist if you ever have to deal with a similar situation.

“I’m really encouraging renters to do a couple of things,” said Marcil. “Number one, list multiple contacts with your management company, and if you haven’t, update them because we’ve had tenants that have been there for 10-15 years.”

Marcil said you should let the people you listed as emergency contacts know your landlord’s information.

“The first few things is you need to notify your landlord, and then hopefully there’s some sort of legal documentation showing where the personal belongings and access to the property should go to as well as the health directives, so everyone is on the same page,” said Angela Thurow, COO of Orange Property Management.

They add every family’s exit plan will look different, but if you work for a company with a life insurance policy, Marcil said to make sure it’s updated and given to your loved ones.

“That will cover and bring that burden off of the shoulders of the loved ones,” said Marcil. “Things like a simple will, and if you don’t have a will, write a letter.”

“Loved ones will have to show us a power of attorney or a will or something showing that we can release it,” said Thurow.

Marcil said you should be as prepared as you can in the event this never happens, and if does, you’ll be covered.

“Most landlords, if they’re compassionate, and we try to be, will be maximum flexibility, but some may not be just because they’re protecting their own legal liability in these matters,” said Marcil.

Orange Property Management said they’ve been meeting with local apartment companies on how they’re addressing COVID-19. Some landlords are staying up to date on webinars through the National Apartment Association.

