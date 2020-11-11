Advertisement

“I thought it was gone forever:” Loved ones surprise veteran after finding Korean War ring missing for half a century

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A meaningful surprise for a local military hero just in time for Veteran’s Day.

About 50 years ago, veteran John Horner lost a ring he’d purchased during his time in the Army in the Korean War.

He and his wife had been living in a Linto, North Dakota home for over 60 years. They recently moved out and when a new couple moved in, they began renovating.

During the demolition, they came across the ring. It was badly tarnished, as it had been inside of the wall for over 50 years. Family members got it fixed up and surprised the vet for the special day.

“We were able to present it to my father-in-law as kind of an early Veteran’s Day gift,” Rick Flacksbarth says. “Of course, he couldn’t believe it. He couldn’t believe that it had been cleaned up that much. Of course, he couldn’t believe that he hadn’t seen it for 50 years.”

Flacksbarth says his father-in-law put the ring on right away and that he’s going to remind him not to put it between the walls this time.

