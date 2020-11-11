Advertisement

Fargo schools move ahead with air and water purification equipment

By Mike Morken
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 2 million dollars will be spent to install air and water cleaning equipment in Fargo school buildings. Tuesday night, district leaders approved buying the equipment using Care’s Act dollars and other grant monies. It includes installing ionization units to clear the air and water filtration systems. Fargo school’s superintendent Rupak Gandhi said that the move shouldn’t be perceived as a mitigation strategy against COVID19. It is, however, a good strategy in providing clean air and water.

