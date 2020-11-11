Fargo residents predict more traffic from Minnesota due to new restrictions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New concerns for people living in Fargo after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announces new COVID-19 restrictions including that bars and restaurants can not allow people inside after 10 p.m.

Fargo residents say people in Minnesota won’t be going home after closing.

“I think we are gonna get a lot more people coming to the Fargo area and a lot of the sister cities on the border side,” Andy Donat of Fargo said.

The City of Fargo does not currently have a curfew in place or a time that bars and restaurants have to close.

The people of Fargo say they will begin to see the impacts if something isn’t done.

“What else is there to do, in their opinion, if they’re not busy on the weekend," Mary Clark of Fargo said. "Come to Fargo and drink.”

The concern is if more people are looking for a way around Minnesota’s new restriction, the increased number of people in Fargo could mean a jump in COVID-19 infection.

“I think it’s going to be good and bad for Fargo," Clark said. "It might be good business and tourism, but at the same time, you just have to keep that in mind with the COVID and what our level just went up to.”

As Minnesota and the City of Grand Forks have recently put rules in place for closing time, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says he is currently working with the City Attorney’s Office to craft various options for consideration by the full City Commission at its meeting next Monday.

Until then, last call for Fargo businesses is up to them.

Governor Walz also put other restrictions in place along with the earlier closing time including capping restaurant’s capacity at 50 percent, or no more than 150 people.

