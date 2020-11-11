Duluth PD hit hard by COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Duluth Police Department officials say they are switching to an emergency staffing schedule after about a quarter of employees were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Police spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook says 17 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Star Tribune reports that another 31 employees, including Chief Mike Tusken, were in quarantine due to close contact issues, Investigative officers will work rotating shifts and back up patrol officers, who will work five consecutive 12-hour days followed by a 10-day quarantine period.

The department has 200 employees, including about 158 officers.

