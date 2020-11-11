Crash kills young woman in North Dakota

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a crash and authorities say speed and alcohol was a factor.

State Troopers say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 just east of Bottineau.

The crash report says 22-year-old Brooke Henry of Dunseith left the road, hit an approach and rolled in the ditch.

A driver passing by saw the vehicle and called 911.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.