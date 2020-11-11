Crash kills young woman in North Dakota
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young woman is dead following a crash and authorities say speed and alcohol was a factor.
State Troopers say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 just east of Bottineau.
The crash report says 22-year-old Brooke Henry of Dunseith left the road, hit an approach and rolled in the ditch.
A driver passing by saw the vehicle and called 911.
Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.
