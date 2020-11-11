Bemidji Police need public’s helping locating missing 13-year-old boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Vincente White was last seen on the 1700 block of 15th Street Northwest around 12:30am.

Around this time, Bemidji Police say it appears that White left the area voluntarily.

At this point in their investigation, it does not appear to be suspicious.

White is 5′4″ tall, 155lbs, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Vincente was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding White’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

