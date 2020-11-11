Advertisement

AP: SD Gov. Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund

In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem,...
In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S.D., during a meeting at White House in Washington. At the governor's request, the South Dakota Department of Tourism aired a Fox News ad narrated by Gov. Noem that premiered alongside her speech at the Republican National Convention. The 30-second spot, which cost taxpayers $819,000, advertises the state as a place open for visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic.((AP Photo/Evan Vucci File))
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has enthusiastically taken up President Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the presidential election.

She’s asking for online donations to “help us bring it home for the president,” but it appears the donations are set to flow into her own reelection account.

Noem’s solicitation includes a box that donors can check to cover processing fees so that all of their money goes to “Kristi for Governor” - which is Noem’s campaign committee.

Noem didn’t respond to requests for comment on how the money would be used and her campaign committee chairman declined to comment.

