1,039 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state.

In total, 686 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 341 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 18.17 percent.

There are now 11,656 active cases in North Dakota, with 254 patients hospitalized.

