WFPS to purchase nearly $200k in air purifiers for elementary schools

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an effort to protect students and staff from COVID-19 and influenza, the West Fargo Public School District is looking to purchase nearly $200,000 worth of air purifying systems. The money used to purchase the purifiers comes from a federal grant the district received recently.

It’s a proposal that will go in front of the school board Monday night in hopes of installing the systems in all fifteen of the district’s elementary schools before the end of the year.

Since the school year started WFPS says they’ve been trying to filter in as much fresh air into the buildings as possible. However, as it gets colder that effort becomes more difficult and is where the need for air purifying systems comes into play.

According to Global Plasma Solutions' website their ionized air purifiers produce a high concentration of positive and negative ions which can eliminate odors, viruses and other bacteria.

“Whatever it might be gets attracted to these polarized molecules which then get circulated back into our air handling system and then get pulled through in a filter,” Levi Bachmeier, West Fargo Schools' Business Manager said.

Bachmeier says the district is confident in the system’s effectiveness, but emphasizes this doesn’t mean masks and social distancing precautions are going away.

“We want people feeling like they’re more safe walking into our facilities, not like we’re saying, ‘We’re going to do this in place of doing that,’” Bachmeier said.

Bachmeier says the district will not be able to measure the amount of COVID pulled out of the air, rather will measure the presence of the ions and their impact on staff and student attendance.

“What’s happening on the ground? What is the rate of illness among staff and students? That’s not just related to COVID. Do we see a decline in the number of students who are going home whether it is to be tested for COVID or just because they’re feeling ill with the flu?” he said.

Bachmeier adds the purifier installs will be phased. He says because elementary students will soon be back full-time, installing in those classrooms and high-traffic areas is the first priority.

Bachmeier says adding even when COVID-19 is good and gone, the purifiers are here to stay.

“This is a long-term investment that not only protects us from COVID, but we’re hopeful that it actually improves the overall instructional experience forever moving forward,” he said.

Along with West Fargo, both Moorhead and Fargo Public Schools are in the process of installing similar purifying systems, as well as UND.

