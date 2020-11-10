West Fargo Public Schools offering COVID support to students

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is offering students some help in the midst of the pandemic. The COVID Student Support Program is available to any middle or high school student in the district.

A licensed mental health therapist will meet with the student for 30 minutes. Sessions can occur up to once per week and must occur on a virtual learning day when the student isn’t attending school in-person.

Each session is free, confidential, and virtual. Insurance will not be billed. A diagnostic assessment is not included in the program.

The student referral must indicate the session is to be a COVID support session for a secondary student at West Fargo Public Schools. Abound Therapy will notify each school of its students participating in the program to ensure school counselors can follow up as needed.

To schedule a session, call Terri Burns at 701-271-1618 or Tina Jacobs at 701-271-1613.

The program runs through December 30th.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.