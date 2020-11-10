Search continues for missing man in Becker County, family says they’re trying to stay optimistic

BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The search continues for a hunter after he went missing in Becker County.

Family members along with dozens of law enforcement, fire crews, and search and rescue are trying to find 58-year-old Paul Sandstrom.

“We have been driving all over the woods in trucks and side-by-sides and walking,” Paul’s nephew Jeremiah Sandstrom said. “We’ve been doing sweeps through the woods on both sides of the highway.”

Sandstrom went missing Sunday near Bad Medicine Lake off of Highway 113 where he has a deer blind. When the family went to pick him up for a planned lunch outing, he was gone.

“He’s hunted this area where his stand is, he’s been there for 20 plus years,” Paul’s cousin Sean Soberg said. “So to hear he is lost, something is wrong.”

Officials say he was last seen wearing orange and black hunting gear and say he had food and survival equipment.

“We are trying to stay optimistic, but as far as everything goes, it doesn’t add up as to what happens,” Jeremiah said.

Search crews have been conducting grid searches. The only lead they have so far is hunters in the area saying they may have seen him walking.

“It’s unnerving and disheartening at this point,” Soberg said. “Especially with the temperatures dropping today, it’s saddening.”

In addition to the ground search, authorities plan to take to the air Tuesday. They say they’re exhausting all resources until he is found.

“All we can do is search,” Soberg said.

People in the area are asked to keep an eye out for Paul Sandstrom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

