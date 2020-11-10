Advertisement

Reports: Gov. Walz expected to announce major changes to bars/restaurants in state

VNL COVID-19 Minnesota graphic.
VNL COVID-19 Minnesota graphic.(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz is expected address the state on Tuesday, Nov. 10 about the rising COVID-19 infections in Minnesota.

WCCO-TV is reporting the governor will likely announce restrictions on bars and restaurants, some sources say they will be forced to close at 10 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting since early summer, there have been 117 outbreaks at bars and restaurants in the state.

The governor will address the state at 2 p.m. Valley News Live will carry that address on-air, on our website, on our Facebook page and on the VNL news app--those are all free with no subscription or registration required.

New Aldi store soon opening in South Fargo

