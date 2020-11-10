Advertisement

Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill. Barber is slated to be the Naval Academy's first African American female brigade commander, the U.S. Naval Academy announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.(Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The first Black woman to assume the top role leading fellow midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy is taking up that post as brigade commander next semester.

The academy said Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester. Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body.

The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff. Barber is from Lake Forest, Illinois.

She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have attended the academy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sandstrom, missing man
UPDATE: Missing hunter found dead in Becker County
VNL COVID-19 Minnesota graphic.
Reports: Gov. Walz expected to announce major changes to bars/restaurants in state
Billiards
Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing
Fargo Cass Public Health
Fargo Cass Public Health announces Emergency COVID-19 quarantine & isolation program
New Aldi store soon opening in South Fargo

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
Apple unveiled a new Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini powered for the 1st time by in-house...
Apple unveils power-efficient chip for Mac
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the...
Pompeo brushes aside results of presidential election
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance