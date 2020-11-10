Minnesota DMV website services down for a couple of days

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans who need to renew their license tabs online won’t be able to for the next few days.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Driver and Vehicle Services division says services online won’t be available starting Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 p.m. and hopefully go back online by Nov. 15.

The state is preparing to launch the new MNDrive computer system on Nov. 16.

In a press release, the state says people will still have enough time to renew their Nov. tabs when services go back online on the 16th.

If you have any questions on what might be available, click on the this link to the DMV website with more contact information.

