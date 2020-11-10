Local military hero given free car for Veterans Day

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It was a wish come true for one Grand Forks military family.

On Tuesday, Staff Sgt. Crystal Guzman, originally from Crookston, Minn., received a 2018 Dodge Journey. The gift comes just one day before Veterans Day.

Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank’s “Drive to Serve” program gives vehicles to service members in need. Staff Sgt. Guzman served 10 years in the Army National Guard before receiving an honorable discharge.

“I think it’s incredibly important for people to remember veterans on Veterans' Day and all that was sacrificed,” Staff Sgt. Guzman says. “When people sign up for the military, they’re signing their life. Whether they make it back or not, no one ever knows who it’s going to be, what is going to happen or how it’s going to change the rest of your life.”

U.S. Bank will donate 14 vehicles to deserving veterans in 2020.

