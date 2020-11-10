Advertisement

Hundreds of child porn files found on Fargo man’s devices, court documents say

keister mug
keister mug(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is behind bars after investigators say they found multiple child porn files on his phone.

27-year-old Kyle Keister is charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn and one felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Court documents say police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at the end of September. A search warrant was executed at Keister’s home on Monday, Nov. 9 where investigators seized multiple electronic devices. Documents say officers found hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material including infants and toddlers on one of Keister’s hard drives.

A forensic interview was not done with Keister as he requested an attorney.

