Advertisement

Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought

Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — An intensive police manhunt is on after a veteran Houston police officer was shot fatally near a motel in north Houston.

Police say Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios staggered into the office of the small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 47-year-old officer was driving on Interstate 45 toward work and was in street clothes when he traded gunfire with a blue Mercedes.

A black pickup truck also was believed to be involved.

Rios was able to return fire but it was unknown if anyone was hit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County
Property Crash in Fargo
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Billiards
Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist