Gov. Walz announces new restrictions on bars, weddings, funerals

Minnesota Gov. Walz announced new restrictions on social gatherings, celebrations, receptions, bars, and restaurants to curb the spread of the virus Tuesday. Governor Walz also announced $10 million in funding to support small businesses affected by the pandemic.

All bars and restaurants must end dine-in service starting Friday between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Indoor capacity will be capped at 150 people and may not go over 50 percent of an establishment’s total capacity. Bar counter service will be closed for seating and service in all establishments besides those that only have counter service. In counter-service only establishments, patrons can line up with masks and then return to their table.

Gov. Walz said these restrictions follow research that shows these environments become riskier later in the evening.

He said there will also be a 10-person limit for indoor and outdoor gatherings, and all social gatherings will be limited to members of three households or less starting Friday.

Capacity limits for receptions related to weddings, funerals, and similar events will be done in a phased approach but will eventually go to a 25-person cap. Also, receptions and similar events may not take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Gov. Walz said all current restrictions also remain in effect. Since data has not shown a connection between religious services and the recent increase in outbreaks, there will be no change to religious services.

The governor announced Tuesday that there’s $10 million in Small Business Relief Grants to support small businesses that are struggling as they do their part to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The funding will support an additional 1,000 businesses that have applied for the grant program. It supplements hundreds of millions of dollars in small business support that Minnesota has allocated since the beginning of the pandemic.

