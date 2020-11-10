Fargo Public Library moving to no-contact curbside starting Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city of Fargo and Cass County, beginning Monday, November 16th, all Fargo Public Library buildings will be closed to the public, and will move to No-Contact Curbside Pickup for the safety of patrons and staff until further notice.

The no-contact curbside pickup service will be available Monday through Thursday from 10:00am to 8:00pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

All library locations will remain closed Sundays.

For the curbside pickup service, library cardholders can request library materials by placing items on hold in the library’s online catalog at www.catalog.fargolibrary.org, by emailing the library at askreference@fargolibrary.org, or by calling the Main Library Information Desk at (701) 241-1492.

Patrons will be notified when their hold requests are ready for pickup.

Once the patron is notified that their items are available for pickup, they can schedule a pickup time using the library’s new scheduling feature in the catalog under the “your curbside pickups” tab, or they may call the library to schedule a pick-up time.

Tables will be set up in the lobby at each library location for patrons to pick up their items.

Staff will place bagged items on the table and patrons can then pick them up at the scheduled time.

Each bag will have the first four letters of the patron’s last name and last four digits of the patron’s library card attached.

When picking up materials, patrons are required to wear mask and maintain appropriate social distancing protocols.

All exterior book drops will remain open and any item that does not fit in the outdoor book returns may be returned to a bin inside each library lobby during curbside pickup hours.

Our online services, including ebooks and audiobooks, remain available.

Other vital library services will continue such as virtual programs and events for all ages, Crafts To Go packets for all ages, Storytime To Go packets, wireless printing and document pickup services, May We Suggest book recommendations for all ages, and Outreach Services curbside pickup. In addition, Wi-Fi service at the Main Library is extended to the Sodbuster plaza.

For further information about No-Contact Curbside Pickup or any of the library’s services, call the Main Library Circulation Desk at (701) 241-1472, email askreference@fargolibrary.org, or visit our website at www.fargolibrary.org

For updates regarding Fargo Public Library’s COVID-19 response and any operation or service changes, visit our website.

